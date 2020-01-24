kerry-katona-wows-fans-with-stunning-hair-transformation

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has wowed fans with an unexpected hair transformation.

Kerry, 39, took to social media to show off her new – and newly coloured – ‘do.

Kerry, famous for her long, bleach-blonde locks, stunned fans by showing an image of a shoulder-length cut.

But it wasn’t just the length that she’d changed, it was the colour.

Kerry’s new barnet was layered with mauve and darker pink colours.

She captioned the image: “Love my new hair colour! @revivehairdressing you’ve done a great job I’m sooooo happy!

It wasn’t long before an army of fans rushed onto Instagram to express their excitement at the new locks.

“Love this! It looks fab,” one wrote.

Ooh love that colour!

“Omg I love this colour it’s beautiful, you look stunning,” a third said.

Finally, another follower gushed: “Omg that turned out beautiful.”

It’s not just Kerry’s hair that has undergone a transformation.

Fans have been gushing over her newly toned bod, which she’s been showing off on social media.

She captioned a mirror selfie, which saw her flexing, by saying: “Got to say credit, where credit is due I’ve kept my word to myself to stay in shape, quit smoking and just in general, have a healthier lifestyle.”

