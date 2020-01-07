kerry-katona-‘so-proud’-as-she-reveals-daughter-molly’s-huge-achievement

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has praised eldest daughter Molly McFadden after she passed her driving test.

Mum-of-five Kerry, 39, broke the news on social media, saying that she was “so proud”.

Kerry took to Instagram to praise Molly, 18, with a funny celebratory video, writing over it: “Woohoo my baby girl passed her driving test!!

“So proud, well done @123_mlollymc.”

She also added in the caption: “Sooo proud of you baby girl!!!!!

“Can’t wait to be chauffeur-driven around by you.”

Molly, whose dad is Westlife singer Brian McFadden, also took to her account to celebrate the pass.

But it wasn’t long before many of Kerry’s 594,000 followers sent their own congratulations.

Celeb pal Lizzy Cundy sent a string of clap emojis, while another said, “Well done young Molly.”

“Well done little lady scary how time flies, [I] remember watching you all on the telly, and she was only a little girl,” another follower responded.

Molly’s grandmother Sue also left a message saying: “Well done @123_mollymc so so proud of you.”

Kerry celebratory mood was in stark contrast to yesterday (6.1.20).

She revealed that her daughters had to miss the first day back at school after the Christmas holidays after their brother put superglue in their HAIR.

She said she was “in bits” as she even contemplated taking daughters, Heidi, 12, and five-year-old Dylan-Jorge, to her local A&E department to help get the glue out of their hair.

Thankfully, Kerry managed to get all of the glue out of their hair using baby oil.

