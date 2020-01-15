kerry-katona-slammed-by-holly-hagan-after-calling-charlotte-crosby-a-‘cross-eyed-fish’

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan has hit back at Kerry Katona after she compared Charlotte Crosby to a ‘cross-eyed fish’.

Holly slammed Kerry for her comments, tweeting: ‘What the hell is this!!? You are a mother to daughters!!!

‘How would you feel if someone said this about your girls @KerryKatona7 I think you need to apologise.’

Kerry had commented on Charlotte’s plastic surgery in her New! magazine column, telling her readers: ‘Charlotte’s great entertainment, but I wish she’d stop messing with her face, as it looks fragile.

‘Her face looks like it’s got stuck between two lift doors. She looks a bit like a cross eyed fish,’

Kerry had suggested that Charlotte turn to therapy rather than more surgery after her split from Joshua Ritchie as she insisted she ‘wasn’t being mean’ with her comments.

She added: ‘She’s obviously got hang-ups about her appearance and that’s sad, but please stop!’, before saying that she thought Charlotte looked better before surgery.

Charlotte is currently starring on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia, where she has no contact with the outside world during her stay in the jungle.

While Charlotte may not have the chance to reply to Kerry until she gets out, her Geordie Shore colleague and pal Holly has got her back for now.

Kerry has also yet to respond to Holly’s tweet, urging her to think about how she would feel if someone had made those comments about her daughters.

Charlotte has been open with the public about her cosmetic surgery procedures, including lip fillers, a nose job and breast enlargement to correct her ‘uniboob’.

She also opened up on I’m A Celebrity about the brutal trolling she endures on social media, with people comparing her to Michael Jackson and Pete Burns.





