Kerry Katona fans gush over her super-stylish £15 Primark dress

Singer, reality TV star and mum of five… You can call Kerry Katona many things, but style icon has never really been on her list of achievements.

Until now, that is.

Kerry stepped out on the red carpet earlier this week and her followers couldn’t resist telling the star that she looked sensational in her £15 Primark dress.

Kerry was at the Liverpool launch of weight loss injection company SkinnyJab, which she endorses.

She posed for photographers wearing a gorgeous green ditsy print floral midi dress and the “Kerry effect” began.

The dress – which she teamed with black knee-high boots – showed off Kerry’s perfectly trim waist.

And we hear that it’s proving to be very popular in store.

“The shop assistant told me a lot of people have bought it,” one shopper who headed into Primark in search of what she called “the Kerry Katona dress” told ED!.

This similar green printed midi dress is also £15 from Primark (Credit: Primark)

And, if the comments from Kerry’s followers are anything to go by, it looks set to sell out fast.

“Love your dress,” said one follower.

Another admitted: “I got this dress – doesn’t look as good on me.”

“Looks like it’s worth more than £15,” said another of Kerry’s followers.

Asos has this Topshop ditsy-print dress on its website for £29 (Credit: Asos)

“Gorgeous dress and a bargain,” said another.

“Love that dress,” another fashion fan commented.

“You look chic – love your dress,” said another.

The dress costs just £15 and, as Primark doesn’t offer online shopper, is available in store now – while stocks last!

