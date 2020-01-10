kerry-katona-fans-go-wild-as-she-shows-off-her-sensational-slimmed-down-and-toned-physique

Impressed fans have praised Kerry Katona’s “amazing” efforts at staying in shape after the 39-year-old shared eye-popping pics of her toned body.

The ex Atomic Kitten star has overhauled her physique – and thousands of her half a million followers on Instagram were quick to give their approval to her efforts, flooding her post with ‘Likes’ and appreciative comments.

Kerry was also rightly chuffed with herself and credited her man Ryan Mahoney for his support and being “one in a million”.

She wrote in the snaps’ caption: “Got to say credit where credit is due I’ve kept my word to myself to stay in shape, quit smoking and just in general have a healthier lifestyle.

“Not just for the benefits of losing weight and keeping it off but even more so for my state of mind I have never ever felt more on top and in control of myself, my emotions, my decisions and my over all wellbeing!

“With a huge help from @skinnyjab which gave me that kick up the [bleep] and from @ryanmahoney_7 who is just one in a million.”

It just shows everything is possible.

Fans hailed her as an “#inspiration” for her dedication and commitment to healthier living – with several also expressing admiration for her figure.

“Looking amazing hun,” commented one social media user.

“Come on queeeeeen! You’re looking amazing and doing so awesome!” remarked another.

A third person put it: “Hubba hubba!!”

Also among those viewing Kerry’s progress were those who put her fitness journey in context of her life in general.

“Well done Kerry it just shows everything is possible x,” one person congratulated her.

And another said: “Love the way you’ve turned your life around and came out fighting fit!!

“You’re a perfect example of how your past doesn’t define your future Well done.

Meanwhile, someone else said, bluntly: “Jesus Christ you’re in shape for someone who’s been through pregnancies – kudos to you, mate!”

A few days ago, Kerry had words of praise of her own for Loose Women favourite Stacey Solomon after she shared a picture of herself in a bikini with baby son Rex.

