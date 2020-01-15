kerry-katona-calls-charlotte-crosby-a-‘cross-eyed-fish’

TV’s Kerry Katona has said Charlotte Crosby looks like a “cross-eyed fish”.

The 39-year-old reality TV star hopes the former Geordie Shore star will “stop messing with her face”, and claims she looks as though she has “got stuck between two lift doors”.

She wrote: “Charlotte’s great entertainment but I wish she’d stop messing with her face as it looks fragile.

“Her face looks like it’s got stuck between two lift doors – she looks a bit like a cross eyed fish.”

Charlotte is currently competing on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and on the programme she described her lips as a “baboon’s arse”.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry added: “Charlotte said her lips look like a ‘baboon’s arse’ and she’s not wrong.”

Kerry’s comments come less than a week after Charlotte admitted she is often branded “Michael Jackson” by trolls commenting on her looks.

The reality star – who has been open about going under the knife in the past – admitted that while she looks “a tiny bit different”, people online have exaggerated some of her changes and taken shots at her appearance.

Speaking on I’m A Celebrity, she said: “I went on the red carpet, I honestly felt like I looked a million dollars.

“I had this lovely dress made, my hair and make-up was all done and I looked in the mirror and I was like, ‘God, I think I actually feel like I fit in.’

“I uploaded a photo the next day and just men were going in on us, like, ‘Ugh Pete Burns, blah blah blah, disgusting, Michael Jackson’. I get called Michael Jackson all the time. People are just ruthless.”

However, the 29-year-old star insisted now she shrugs off nasty comments and pointed out she’s now heard everything.

She added: “If I see trolling on my pictures I’m just like ‘say something new,’ because it’s nothing I haven’t heard before.

“Because it really doesn’t matter what Paul Brown from 75 Smith Street thinks about that, because he’s probably a bit of a [bleep] himself.”

