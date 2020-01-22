keralan-pumpkin-stir-fry-(pumpkin-thoran)-recipe

Thorans are Indian stir-fries – dry vegetable curries – from Kerala. Because pumpkin takes a while to cook, this recipe uses water, but will end up dry.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

SERVES

4

INGREDIENTS

750g pumpkin or squash

8 shallots (or 1 onion), peeled

1½ tbsp vegetable oil or coconut oil

1 tsp black mustard seeds

handful of curry leaves (or 1 tbsp dried)

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

½ tsp cumin seeds

30g root ginger, peeled and finely grated

½ tsp turmeric

about 150g grated fresh coconut (you can buy coconut chunks)

1 green chilli, sliced into thin rounds (seeds in or out as you prefer)

METHOD