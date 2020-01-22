keralan-pumpkin-stir-fry-(pumpkin-thoran)-recipe

Thorans are Indian stir-fries – dry vegetable curries – from Kerala. Because pumpkin takes a while to cook, this recipe uses water, but will end up dry.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes
Contents
SERVES
4
INGREDIENTS
- 750g pumpkin or squash
- 8 shallots (or 1 onion), peeled
- 1½ tbsp vegetable oil or coconut oil
- 1 tsp black mustard seeds
- handful of curry leaves (or 1 tbsp dried)
- 1 tsp dried chilli flakes
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- 30g root ginger, peeled and finely grated
- ½ tsp turmeric
- about 150g grated fresh coconut (you can buy coconut chunks)
- 1 green chilli, sliced into thin rounds (seeds in or out as you prefer)
METHOD
- Cut the pumpkin or squash into segments, peel and deseed. Chop the flesh into small cubes.
- Quarter the shallots lengthways (if you’re using an onion, cut it into slim crescent-moon shaped slices).
- Heat the oil in a wok and add the mustard seeds. When they start to pop, cover them with a lid then remove it when they stop popping.
- Add the curry leaves, chilli flakes, cumin and ginger and cook for about 30 seconds, then add the pumpkin, turmeric and a pinch of salt.
- Stir-fry everything together until the pumpkin has a good colour, then add the shallots and cook for 3 minutes.
- Add about 50ml water. Cook until the pumpkin is soft, adding a little more water if necessary and tossing the vegetables every so often.
- The mixture should be dry by the time the pumpkin is soft.
- Add the coconut and green chilli and stir-fry until the coconut is a little toasty. Serve with rice.