kerala-to-not-cooperate-with-updation-process-of-population-register

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the special cabinet meeting in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Left government in Kerala on Monday decided to inform the Centre that it would not cooperate with any official procedures regarding the updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

The decision in this regard was taken at a special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The government also decided to inform the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Union Home Ministry they will not be able to cooperate with anything in regard to the updation of the NPR.