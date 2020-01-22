kerala-high-court-stays-tv-series-based-on-deadly-cyanide-killer

Jollyamma Joseph plotted many murders, mainly for money and property.

Kochi:

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the airing of a TV show based on serial murders that took place in Kozhikode between 2002 and 2016.

Last week, a TV channel had started airing the series on crimes masterminded by 47-year-old Jolly Thomas, who used cyanide to kill six people.

Just before the series was to air, the Kerala High Court refused to put a stay on it. But on Wednesday, the court stayed the broadcast after a witness in the case argued for it.

An official of the TV channel confirmed to news agency IANS that it will not air the series, starting today, as the court has stayed it, but added that they would go appeal for vacating the stay.

The deaths took place in the family of retired government official Tom Thomas, while all six dead bodies were exhumed in October for investigation.

The first in the family to die in 2002 was Tom Thomas’ wife and Jolly’s mother-in-law Annamma, a retired teacher. Jolly’s father-in-law died in 2008. In 2011, their son and Jolly’s husband Roy Thomas also died. Roy’s maternal uncle Mathew died in 2014.

The police began investigating the deaths after Roy Thomas’ brother approached them, voicing suspicions about the series of mysterious deaths.

On October 5, the police arrested Jolly and her two accomplices who are currently in jail, as the police have registered separate cases in each of the deaths and the probe is on.