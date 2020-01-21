kerala-chief-minister-condoles-death-of-8-state-tourists-at-nepal-resort

Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his “deep grief” over the incident (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala Government on Tuesday said it would take all steps to ensure that the bodies of eight Keralite tourists, who died at a resort in Nepal, are brought to the state as early as possible.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed “deep grief” over the incident, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NORKA) officials are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Nepal on Chief Minister’s directions.

The bodies are expected to be brought to the state tomorrow after post-mortem, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Tuesday that Indian Embassy officials in Kathmandu were taking steps to bring the bodies back to India as early as possible.

“We are in regular touch with the Indian embassy in Kathmandu”, he said.

The Minister said a doctor at the Indian embassy also went to the hospital where the bodies are kept to examine the reasons for the deaths.

The eight tourists, including four minor children, died on Tuesday after they fell unconscious due to a possible gas leak in their room at a resort in Nepal, according to a media report in that nation.

The dead – two couples and four children – were part of a group of 15 people travelling from Kerala to Pokhara, a popular mountainous tourist destination.