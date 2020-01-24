kepa arrizabalaga-has-four-months-to-convince-frank-lampard-or-risk-being-replaced-as-chelsea-no-1

Kepa Arrizabalaga has four months to convince head coach Frank Lampard that he should remain as Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper beyond this season.

And Willy Caballero has the opportunity to put even more pressure on Kepa in Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Hull City on Saturday night.

Kepa became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper and the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history, when he moved to Stamford Bridge for £72million in the summer of 2018.

But he is yet to justify his price tag and Lampard will consider trying to replace Kepa in the summer if his performances do not improve over the remainder of the campaign.

Lampard confirmed Caballero, who has played in cup competitions this season, will replace Kepa against Hull and claimed the 38-year-old will have the chance to keep his place with a good display.

Caballero kept a clean sheet on his last appearance, an FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest, but Lampard restored Kepa for the Premier League.