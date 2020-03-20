Kenya Moore’s Video Featuring Baby Brooklyn Will Make You Smile – Brookie Wants To See Her Dad

Kenya Moore shared a video featuring her baby girl, Brooklyn Daly, which has people praise her in the comments. Check out the cute clip that the RHOA star shared on her social media account.

‘@thebrooklyndaly tried to escape out the patio to see her daddy in NY where the city is on lockdown. 😔😷 #toddler #toddlerlife #miraclebaby,’ Kenya captioned the video that she shared on her social media account.

Someone commented: ‘She so smart and such a good listener 👏love her curls,’ and another follower shaded Kenyam suggesting that the baby girl said doggie instead of daddy: ‘Girl that baby is calling “doggie” you want her to be saying, daddy. 🙄’

Someone defended Kenya and said: ‘why are ppl so messy? Kenya decided to share a moment with her daughter, and you guys are turning it into something so messy. She’s a baby who was asking for her father. Maybe you all should stop judging this woman and try to lift her up as a woman, mother, sister , . I swear we are our worst enemy sometimes.’

A follower said: ‘She’s so stinking cute! But what if she was saying doggy? Because when the doggy came, she was good and happy lol.’

One other follower priased Kenya: ‘Kenya, she’s so beautiful. Such a blessing for you. May God continue to bless u & ur family ❤️’

Someone else posted this: ‘Doggy….is close to daddy. When you said Daddy she looked at you confused…I despise that awful man. Sorry, Brooklyn and Kenya, for the disrespect. I wanted to fight him through the TV.’

A commenter said: ‘For you haters baby girl first said daddy, you can hear the D. Then she said Doggie you can hear it. Sad, someone can’t see a cute video and leave it there.’

In other news, Kenya made her fans excited when she showed off her haircare line of products that ladies can use these days while they are at home to regrow their hair.



Post Views:

1





