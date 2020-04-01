kenya-moore’s-fans-freak-out-at-the-thought-that-she-might-cut-her-hair

Kenya Moore shared a photo in which she’s wearing a wig, and some fans freaked out that she cut her hair. She told followers that this is just a wig, but at the same time, she asked fans whether she should cut her hair shorter.

Check out the photo that she shared on her social media account.

‘Thank you @sewjodie for the audition hair! Do you guys think I should cut my real hair?’ Kenya captioned her post.

Eva Marcille told Kenya to keep her long hair, but Cynthia Bailey said that this would be a nice change.

A follower said: ‘HELL NO @thekenyamoore Let The Girls STAY MAD! We Love Your luscious lovely locks,’ and someone else posted this: ‘You are a natural beauty! Love the hair!’

One other follower posted: ‘I get into so many fights over u. I hope you know the gays love you it is what it is,’ and a fan said: ‘I think you should!! Your hair is beautiful but a nice cut will give you a new fabulous look.’

Someone else said: ‘Noo but definitely keep those ends trimmed every 2 months steam and use serum,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Good evening and beautiful look and beautiful hair and beautiful smile and lovely lipstick and Health is wealth and relax and power and powerful woman and feeling and moment to you and God bless you….thekenyamoore.’

A commenter posted: ‘Absolutely not!!! You have beautiful hair please don’t cut it!!!! You look bomb with this cut but no lol.’

Someone posted this message: ‘Girl…. who do you keep trying to prove sh*t to, we know you got hair. You’re too beautiful to come across as insecure.’

Another follower told Kenya, ‘Sometimes women need a little change-up. Do what makes you feel good. You could shave bald spots into your head and take off a whole eyebrow, you’d still be naturally beautiful, and moose would still be bothered.’

Kenya recently told her fans that she got a fake ID when she was 15 years old. She also posted a photo featuring the ‘document’, and followers went crazy with excitement.



Post Views:

0





