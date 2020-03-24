Kenya Moore’s Daughter Steals The Spotlight In Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Grecian Vacation — ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Fans Have Her Back

Those, who tune in to The Real Housewives of Atlanta religiously, are aware that Kenya Moore is going through a rough time due to her divorce from husband Marc Daly.

The businesswoman was feeling so down that she almost decided to can the trip to Greece with the other ladies –Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Nene Leakes.

Kenya did eventually go to Greece, and despite the fact, there were fights and shades, Kenya shared a sweet post where she said she is grateful for the trip for these reasons: “The best thing about #Greece was having @thebrooklyndaly there every night. We were able to go to #santorini from Athens, and it was one of the most memorable trips I’ve ever had. What I do can be tough at times, but it’s a lot easier when you have genuine friendships and love from people who love You and off-camera. Thanks to my sisters @cynthiabailey10 and @Kandi for being there in good times and bad. I love you both. Thanks, #teamtwirl, for being the most loyal fans anyone can have. Please stay safe and stay blessed. #love #family #RHOA”

She also delighted fans with a few never-before-seen photos taken during the Grecian vacation. One fan said: “I wish they would’ve shown her more on the show, forget everything else.”

Another backer wrote: “We love you, Kenya, you always stay classy and represent Black Women well. Nene is such an embarrassment for us all, smh. Stay blessed queen.🙏🏾👸🏾❤️”

This follower explained: “❤️👑 What I love about you is whatever issues are beefs you have with any of those women on RHOA, you leave it on the show! You aren’t arguing back and forth with fans in the comments or going on Twitter rants like those who shall not be named! Keep your head up Kenya and she’s right Nene is just jealous of you, and everyone knows it so like I said girl keep doing you and we love you always and forever my friend💜🙏.”

This critic had the following shared: “So just to be clear, classy is constantly throwing underhanded unnecessary shade and then getting upset when it’s returned?! Oh ok. I understand now😳.”

Kenya is doing her best to stay classy amid the drama.



