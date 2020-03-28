kenya-moore’s-daughter,-brooklyn-daly-shows-off-her-ponytails-on-the-terrace

Kenya Moore shared a sweet photo of her daughter Brooklyn Daly in which the baby girl is showing off her ponytails on the terrace. People are flooding the comments section with kind words.

‘We’re out of toilet paper… what?’ Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘She looks so cute with her two ponytails you should do her hair like that more,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Well you gotta lotta woods where you live, you know what to do!’

Another comment posted this: ‘The background is beautiful. Almost as beautiful as baby Brooklyn. Be safe y’all.’

A fan posted: ‘Oh my goodness she’s getting so big! Precious, beautiful,’ and someone else wrote: ‘Brookie cookie is getting so big!!! Tell Brandon we just took his nickname!!!!’

A commenter posted: ‘Well, da lil one doesn’t use it so dat means jew used all da dam tissue, Miss Kenya.’

Someone else said: ‘She looks like “Not my fault, so don’t touch with my wipes” lol,’ and a commenter wrote: ‘The way she is filling out those outfits she doesn’t even look like a toddler. Thriving splendidly. Good job @thekenyamoore.’

One person said: ‘@thekenyamoore I love how you dress Brooklyn in the beautiful Kitty colors and Kitty styles that we’re all use to.’

Other than this, Kenya made fans smiled when she told her that when she was 15 years old, she had a fake ID and she also made sure to share a photo of it on her social media account.

She posted a photo featuring the ‘document’, and fans went crazy with excitement.

‘#TBT the time I got 1) a fake ID at 15 2) I made up my middle name to the name I wanted to be born with, and it’s nearly the same as #Solange Knowles 🤪🤣😂’ Kenya said in the caption.

In other news, Kenya promoted Marc Daly’s restaurant and some fans criticized her for this.



