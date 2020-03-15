Kenya Moore Wears Beyonce’s ‘Freakum Dress’ In Her Latest Photos, — Will Marc Daly Run Back Home?

Leave it to Kenya Moore to turn heads and make jaws drop in a series of sexy snapshots posted on Instagram.

The former model took to social media, where she showed off her killer curves in a skin-tight black leather dress that many fans find looks like what Beyonce was talking about in her 2006 hit song, “Freakum Dress.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore the killer dress and snakeskin boots on the red carpet premiere of the reality show, Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka.

Marc Daly’s wife captioned the photos: “About last night. Ok, if you watched my live, I admit things got a little out of hand 🤣😜 Fun to get out and laugh and dance. “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” premieres Thursday, March 12, at 10 PM ET/PT on @wetv.”

One fan told the sexy mama: “Gorgeous! My FAVORITE Real 👑 & Housewife from all franchises past to present! Marc is lucky.”

Another commenter stated: “Beautiful inside and out, Ms. Kenya. Keep doing for you and your baby girl because you are ahead of many. Always hold your head up because, unlike others, you have yourself together. ❤️Yaas hunty yaaaas are serving bawdy and real hair.”

This backer wrote: “Those eyes, that body, those boots. WOW,❤️👑 What I love about you is whatever issues are beefs you have with any of those women on RHOA you leave it on the show! You aren’t arguing back and forth with fans in the comments or going on Twitter rants like those who shall not be named! Don’t engage nene too much at the reunion. When she asks a question, turn to Andy and respond to him with very few words. Could you not give her any gas? Dust !! ❤️❤️”

In the latest episode, the RHOA star shared more details about her divorce from husband Marc saying: “Everything just happened so fast. We went to the event, and he just seemed very irritated the whole time we were there, and not loving. He was not nice to me. He was saying little things under his breath, and it just seemed that everything I was doing, it was like an issue.”

She added: “My instinct says he’s doing something else because I look around and I see these text messages. One of the women was begging him to keep the sex going even though he was married. That woman — he still communicates with her, after I told him this is inappropriate. I think I missed a lot of red flags [with Marc].”

Fans expect those two to get back together.



