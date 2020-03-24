kenya-moore-tries-to-take-her-fans’-minds-off-the-hard-times-with-this-post

Kenya Moore takes her female fans’ minds off the coronavirus pandemic amidst social distancing, and she’s reminding them about

‘#moorehaircaremondays Our #1 best seller now back in stock @sallybeauty The #kenyamoorehairgrowthserum strengthens hair, protects, moisturizes, and revitalized dry, damaged hair.



People love the serum because it is so light it can be used every day. It is for all hair types, and it’s never greasy or oily. Try it today; it’s also available online, and in stores @sallybeauty #kenyamoore #hair #longhair #rhoa,’ Kenya captioned her post.

Lots of fans praised Kenya’s products and said that they truly work.

A follower said: ‘Kandi yams is a ride or die, friend, ❤️ she seems to always have your back.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Can you buy me a growth serum…I’m kidding..I’m got everything but the edge cream and the vitamin-hair long and strong!!’

A commenter wrote: ‘I used it for the first time last night(shampoo and conditioner)… loved it.’

Another follower said: ‘Sis I love you so much. But “people are dying Kim,”‘ and one commenter posted this: ‘@thekenyamoore I heard I Don’t even works and it makes your hair come out, don’t buy!’

Someone else said: ‘My shampoo 🧴 and conditioner came in the mail several weeks ago I have braids in currently; however, when I do remove them, I can’t wait to try your products.’

One commenter wrote: ‘It does work I have been using it for about 16 months since August of 2018, and my hair is so strong and healthy. I absolutely love the hair mask, and although I did not need the edge cream, I still love how it lay your edges. So I can testify that this hair care line does works, and it is not just water, Marlo, and Shamea. I have conditioner sitting on my hair right now as I type. Thank you Kenya, I will always support you as long as God allows.’

In other news, Kenya shared some pics and videos from the Greece trip that she and the RHOA ladies had a while ago. She also told people what was the most beautiful thing from this trip.

Have you tried Kenya’s haircare line of products so far?



