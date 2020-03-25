kenya-moore-shows-off-baby-brooklyn-on-her-instagram



Source: iRealHousewives.com

Kenya Moore, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, spent the day relaxing with her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, on the beaches of Greece. BET reported on several Instagram posts of the reality star in which she reminisced on what the RHOA star described as easily one of her most “memorable” vacations.

As most know, the world is on lock-down right now to combat the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Kenya spoke on the hard times, claiming that one of the most important things is to have solid people to rely on.

Moore went on to shout out to several of her reality TV co-stars, including Kandi Burruss, in addition to Cynthia Bailey. Kenya described them as her sisters through good and bad times. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star thanked her “team twirl” fans for continuing to stand in her corner.

Currently, Moore has personal problems she’s dealing with as well. A preview clip of an upcoming RHOA episode for the 29th of March was recently released in which Kenya was shown discussing the difficulties of making her relationship work with Marc Daly. Fans know they’ve broken up.

As it was previously reported, yesterday, it was revealed that Kenya and Marc were fighting in the courts over their child, Brooklyn. Things between the couple aren’t going as well as they once were. In the clip, Moore suggested that Marc wouldn’t be allowed into her house.

Although she did note that she would allow him to come to see their daughter together, she didn’t want him in the house for long. Not everybody is sympathetic to Kenya’s problems, however, including her Real Housewives co-star, NeNe Leakes.

People Magazine sat down with NeNe on the 2nd of March, a conversation during which the reality star claimed that Kenya had it coming. Succinctly, NeNe accused Kenya of being the type of person who was always trying to sabotage or at least interfere in others’ relationships.

In other words, “what goes around comes around,” the reality star remarked. As it was noted above, Kenya and NeNe are not on good terms.



Post Views:

0





