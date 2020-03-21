Kenya Moore Shocks Fans With A Throwback Photo Since She Was 13 Years Old – Check Her Out Hanging With Her Brother: ‘You Look The Same!’

Kenya Moore shocked fans by posting a photo in which she’s together with her brother. The pic is from when she was 13 or 14 years old, and you can check it out below.

A lot of fans said that now she looks the same, and other people gushed over her beautiful thick hair.

One other commenter said: ‘Nope, that’s not @thebrooklyndaly that’s me and my little brother. I was about 13/14 years old.’

A follower posted this: ‘Look at all that hair!!! Tell them to stop playing with you regarding hair. Beautiful,’ and another commenter wrote: ‘More proof you’ve always had a beautiful crown of hair.’

A person told Kenya that she used to look very mature for her age: ‘You didn’t look 13 you looked much older than that baby not in a bad way I’m just saying you looked mature.’

Someone else said: ‘@thekenyamoore Just As Beautiful As Ever, Not To Mention To The Haters Out There, Presenting The #Receipts Of This 👑Gorgeous Hair, #TeamTwirl.’

A fan gushed over Kenya’s hair and said: ‘Kenya, you and this hair. No wonder the baldies were and still are severely jealous.’

One follower posted this: ‘Damn. So your hair was always long. I’m trying to get that length,’ and someone else said: ‘He was a cutie! He doesn’t look like your daughter tho.’

Someone wrote: ‘I hope that’s not your daughter she would have been a grown up in a matter of months – beautiful pix,’ and another commenter posted this: ‘I thought that the pic is recent!’

Just the other day, Kenya made her fans happy when she shared a video featuring her baby girl, Brooklyn Daly, which has people praising her in the comments.

Fans are surprised by how quickly baby Brookie is growing up. They also made sure to send Kenya their best wishes during social distancing, which is hard for everyone.



