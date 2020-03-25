kenya-moore-shocks-fans-by-advertising-marc-daly’s-business:-‘honey,-you-truly-love-this-man!’

Kenya Moore shocked her fans a few days ago when she decided to promote Marc Daly’s business on social media. You can check out the post that she shared on her baby girl, Brooklyn Daly’s social media account below.

Some fans shaded her for this move, but a lot of people told the RHOA star that she has a big heart for promoting Brookie’s dad’s business after the way in which he treated her.

‘@socobk is open for carryout and delivery. “Daly” specials. #ubereats #doordash #grubhub,’ Kenya captioned her post.

Someone told her, ‘don’t advertise for him baby girl. He has ZERO respect for his child’s mother. speaks volumes of him.’

One other follower said: ‘This is why I love Kenya she is a true class act because I wouldn’t post his business.’

A commenter believes that ‘Kenya has a heart of GOLD because I wouldn’t post NOTHING to support his business!!!!’

Another commenter posted this: ‘He will always be Brooklyn’s Dad and she needs to be taken care of. It’s all about Brooklyn and securing her future. Big ups Kenya.’

Someone else said: ‘Point me to the nearest restaurant to the left of this one! I don’t care if it’s a HOTDOG stand! Issa NO for me!’

A commenter said that it’s pretty obvious that Kenya still loves Marc: ‘Honey, you truly love this man. I wish he would at least respect you because I don’t think he loves you at all I’m just saying based on what I saw. You can try all you want, but when a man doesn’t want you, no matter what you do for him, you’re just wasting your time. That’s just the truth. I really like you Kenya. ❤’

One other follower has another perspective on things are said: ‘Soco is Brooklyn legacy, so I understand miss Kenya… I wish Marc was that supportive tho. #teamtwirl.’

What do you think about Kenya’s gesture?



Post Views:

4





