Kenya Moore Shares A Few Gorgeous RHOA Looks, Leaving Her Fans In Awe – Check Them Out Here

Kenya Moore shared a few RHOA looks on her social media account and she asked fans to choose their favorite one. People are gushing over her in the comments, just as expected, and you can also check out her looks below.

Kenya made headlines these days once again after she shared a new clip featuring Brooklyn Daly.

She shares all kinds of pics and clips on the baby girl’s social media account, and fans could not be more thrilled.

Anyway, here are her RHOA looks:

Someone said: ‘Love them all, but the bottom left is my favorite 🧡’ and another follower posted this: ‘I like them all, but I love the big necklace moment. 💕’

One commenter hopped in the comments and wrote: ‘Pink dress and white my favs, but you look great in all..I mean your Miss USA..come on nah 🔥❤️’

Another follower posted: ‘So glad you put pictures up for your fans..very thoughtful,’ and someone else said: ‘Probably the first one 🧐😍 the hairstyles are amazing though!’

A fan exclaimed: ‘Wow, they all fabulous…. it’s a different star-studded look in each one ❤️’ and a follower posted: ‘All 4!!! Your beautiful – thanks for the pic earlier. Love ya boo.’

One commenter wrote: ‘@thekenyamoore I love you and I’m sorry that your going through tough times in your marriage but if there’s one thing I know about you is that your a survivor and you have overcome so much and this you will overcome as well, I actually stopped watching RHOA when you left and I only started watching when you returned although all the ladies bring something special to the show You are the shit and your Shade is epic lol I wish you so much success in life and in your career.’

One of Kenya’s fans said: ‘Bury the ladies with your reunion look!like you did all season @thekenyamoore.’

A lot of fans are offering Kenya support these days following her drama with Marc Daly.



Post Views:

0





