Kenya Moore Reveals The Best Thing About Her Greece Vacay – Her Pics Make Some Fans Cry

Kenya Moore shared some pics and videos from the Greece trip that she and the RHOA ladies had a while ago. She also told people what was the most wonderful thing from this trip.

‘The best thing about #Greece was having @thebrooklyndaly there every night. We were able to go to #santorini from Athens, and it was one of the most memorable trips I’ve ever had. What I do can be tough at times, but it’s a lot easier when you have genuine friendships and love from people who love You and off-camera. Thanks to my sisters @cynthiabailey10 and @Kandi for being there in good times and bad. I love you both. Thanks #teamtwirl for being the most loyal fans anyone can have. Please stay safe and stay blessed. #love #family #RHOA,’ Kenya captioned her post.

Fans sent Kenya their love in the comments.

Someone said: ‘I wish they would’ve shown her more on the show forget everything else,’ and a follower posted this: ‘We love you Kenya, you always stay classy and represent Black Women well. Nene is such an embarrassment for us all smh. Stay blessed queen.’

A commenter posted this: ‘It was very disheartening to see the cast continue to badger you after knowing what you were in the middle of experiencing. I’m sorry you endured that, but I know you came out stronger.’

Someone else said: ‘Kandi & Cynthia are wonderful friends. Please cherish them. Hope to meet you, ladies, one day. Take care.’

Another follower posted: ‘This too shall pass sweetie it’s never good for another woman to kick you while you’re down! And you’ll be just fine look where you’re at today!!’

Just the other day, Kenya was counting her blessings inside her home.

During social distancing, she told her fans that she’s at home, counting her blessings. She also shared a video in which we can see a bit of her amazing home.



