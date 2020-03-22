Kenya Moore Is Counting Her Blessings Inside Her Home – Is Marc Daly A Part Of Them? Check Out The Moore Manor

Kenya Moore is also in social distancing these days, and she is telling her fans that she’s at home, counting her blessings. She also shared a video in which we can see a bit of her amazing home.

Check out the clip that she shared on her social media account below.

‘So many things to appreciate being home. Counting my blessings… I’m inside and outside at the same time. #mooremanor #alfresco #modernhome What do you love about your home?’ Kenya captioned her post.

Eva Marcille hopped in the comments and said: ‘Absolutely beautiful. My favorite room in my house is my bathroom because of my bathtub 🛁 . But I spend the most time in the family room with all three of my little chickadees and Big Mike.’

One follower posted this: ‘I love that we took the huge old oak door from my grandmother’s childhood home and built it into our new one.’

A commenter said this: ‘My view is the train station cause I live in New York lol but nonetheless it’s a blessing to have a roof over your head.’

Someone else posted ‘The thing I love the most about my home is that it’s paid for. Your home is lovely. Blessings to you and little Brooklyn! ♥️’

One other follower also praised Kenya’s amazing house: ‘Beautiful indoor-outdoor living space! Great for entertaining or just relaxing!’

One other commenter said: ‘Your house is gorgeous, but I would be terrified to be surrounded by woods😭 I watch too many movies.’

Someone else responded to Kenya’s question with: ‘That we’re fortunate enough to be renovating our dream forever home and will soon have gorgeous indoor-outdoor space w/bifold does like you! 🙌🏻’

Other than this, Kenya shocked fans by posting a photo in which she’s together with her brother. The pic is from when she was 13 or 14 years old, and you can check it out below.

A lot of fans said that now she looks the same, and other people gushed over her beautiful thick hair. Regarding Marc Daly, Kenya and he are still separated according to sources.



