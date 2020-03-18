kenya-moore-has-a-solution-for-ladies’-hair-while-they’re-in-social-distancing

Kenya Moore shows her lady friends a solution for regenerating their hair while they’re at home. She’s advertising her haircare line of products, as you will see below.

‘#MooreHairCareMondays #RESTOCKED This is my absolute favorite of the entire #KenyaMooreHairCare line. The #growthandrepair mask stops breakage, restores curls, and infuses dry, brittle hair with moisture and making it stronger. It makes your hair feel like butter! Go to @sallybeauty for yours today! Online and in stores. *All hair types *instructional videos at @kenyamoorehair,’ Kenya captioned her post.

People are praising Kenya’s products like there’s no tomorrow.

Someone said: ‘I have the growth serum, and I am in love with it..Although I didn’t see the shampoo and conditioner,’ and a follower posted this: ‘The Sally’s I go to only have the shampoo and conditioner…. but I love it I really want the edge control and the hair mask.’

A commenter said: ‘It’s my fave It’s good a product. Makes the hair soft. Luv this,’ and a follower posted this: ‘I love these hair products. I’ve seen a huge difference in my hair!!🙌’

One other follower threw some shade: ‘She wears wigs and says it her real hair 🤣🤣 she can’t even be honest about wearing wigs you know damn well she lies about everything else.’

A commenter brought up NeNe Leakes and said: ‘The Fact the Nene tried to act like she was Human and it didn’t fool YOU pissed her off THEN CAME THE REAL NENE CAME OUT to say any of that Crap to Another WOMAN during the separation of HER FAMILY is the REAL LEAKS she was pissed solely because EVERYONE ELSE bought her role of SORRY U ALWAYS KNEW HOW SORRY SHE IS PERIOD!!!’

Someone else posted this: ‘I love to see my girl making money. Love from China 💗 Kenya be careful of the virus. God bless your family 💕’

In other news, Kenya made her fans crazy with excitement when she revealed on her social media account that the 12th season of RHOA would be a pretty epic one.

She also said that she has a lot of receipts, and she will reveal all the fake friendships on the show.



