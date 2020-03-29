Kenya Moore And Marc Daly: Inside Their Relationship Progress – Are They Ever Getting Back Together?

It’s been months since Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announced their separation but now, insider reports claim to know that they are really working hard on co-parenting their daughter, Brooklyn together. Furthermore, their communication has improved a lot so fans have been wondering if there is still a chance that they will get back together once day!

One source close to the former couple shared via HollywoodLife that in the last couple of months, their relationships has definitely progressed a lot.

‘Kenya and Marc are really working hard to co-parent. She’s allowing him to see Brooklyn a lot which he has been doing. They’re trying to work on their relationship, not necessarily for the sake of getting back together, but for the sake of co-parenting and Brooklyn. It’s looking more likely than not that they’ll get back together romantically but they are communicating better than they did even a few months ago.’

They went on to dish that ‘Kenya really is encouraging Marc to have the best relationship he can for their daughter but romantically, it doesn’t seem to be in the cards right now.’

The RHOA star shared the breakup news back in September of last year after only two years of being married.

That being said, the current season of the Bravo show has been documenting their issues, with Kenya even banning the father of her daughter from staying at the house when he visits the child.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, she explains that ‘It’s just a lot of things I felt I was in the dark about…I just don’t know how to even make the visitation work.’

She then stressed that he can come see Brooklyn but that she does not want him to stay overnight, ever!

Do you think they will end up getting back together at some point or not?



