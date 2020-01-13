kentucky-woman-charged-with-murder-after-fatal-pit-bull-attack

January 13, 2020 | 2: 01am

A woman in Kentucky allegedly used a pit bull in an attack that left a man dead, a report said.

Melissa Wolke was charged with murder after she allegedly commanded the dog to bite 55-year-old Donald Abner as she pummeled him on Friday, according to WKYT, citing Kentucky State Police.

Neighbors first witnessed the alleged attack and called 911.

“Troopers and deputies advised the lady to halt and quit attacking the male subject that was on the ground,” Kentucky State Police trooper Scottie Pennington told the outlet.

“She refused to, and also she was giving commands to the pit bull to attack the victim,” Pennington said.

Authorities then tased Wolke and fatally shot the dog, the report said.

Abner was declared dead at the scene. The Rockcastle County coroner told the station it appeared he suffered bite wounds near his neck and face.

“The way I look at it she used her animal, a pit bull, as a weapon to help her in this altercation,” Pennington said.

A veterinarian tested the dead dog for rabies. The results were not immediately clear.