kentucky-woman-busted-using-dog-urine-to-pass-drug-test

December 31, 2019 | 1: 45pm

Urine trouble, lady.

A Kentucky woman was busted after she tried to pass off dog pee as her own to her probation officer, police said.

Julie Miller, 40, was asked to provide urine for a drug test Monday as part of her scheduled probation visit, according to Pineville Police Department.

But instead, Miller “snuck in a sample of urine” in an attempt to pass it off as her own, authorities said.

Officials determined that the urine didn’t belong to Miller and confronted her about the sample.

She told officers that she brought urine from her dog because she knew that she would fail the drug test, admitting to using methamphetamine and the painkiller Suboxone.

Miller was arrested and booked into Bell County Detention Center, where she faces charges for trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.