kentucky-man-killed,-skinned-neighbors’-pups-to-make-‘doggy-coat’:-police

January 5, 2020 | 12: 30pm

A blood-soaked Kentucky man was arrested for allegedly killing and skinning his neighbors’ pet pooches — telling cops he wanted to make a “doggy coat,” according to a report.

Jonathan Watkins, 38, was covered in blood when he knocked on a neighbor’s house in David to ask for a cigarette on December 23, according to an arrest citation obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“I’ve been skinning dogs,” he allegedly told the neighbor, who initially did not believe Watkins because he has a history of mental illness, according to the report.

But police were called when the neighbor saw four animal skins on Watkins’ front porch — and realized two of his dogs were missing, as well as two others owned by another neighbor, the citation said.

Watkins was still covered in blood and had a large hunting knife hanging from a holster when a Kentucky State Police trooper arrived at his home, the report said.

“I’m making myself a doggy coat,” he allegedly told the officer, according to the citation, adding that he killed “stabbed them in the head with my knife” before skinning the four dogs.

“There isn’t anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat,” the officer says Watkins told the trooper, who later found two skinned dog carcasses over a hill next to Watkins’ residence.

Watkins, 38, was charged with four counts of animal torture as well as two counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to online court records.

He was ordered held without bond at a Dec. 27 hearing in Floyd District Court, the Courier Journal said.

He was also ordered to have psychiatric testing before his next scheduled court hearing on Jan. 24, the paper said.