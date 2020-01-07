kentucky-judge-dawn-gentry-suspended-after-alleged-threesome-with-staffers

January 7, 2020 | 1: 43am

The Kentucky judge accused of hiring her boyfriend, then having a threesome with him and another staffer, has been suspended with pay while that and other allegations are investigated, a report said.

The Judicial Conduct Commission in Kenton County said Monday that Judge Dawn Gentry will be suspended from her post at the family court, according to Kentucky.com.

Gentry is accused of turning her chambers into a glorified frat house — hiring her boyfriend Stephen Penrose, who allegedly drank on the job and jammed on his guitar during work hours.

Gentry and Penrose allegedly had a threesome with the judge’s secretary, Laura Aubrey, according to Cincinnati.com.

The judge, who served on a panel to help abused children, also tried to seduce another member of the panel, Katherine Schulz, into having a potential second threesome, the report said.

She’s also accused of firing staffers who refused to support her re-election bid, while favoring others who doled out cash.

Gentry has denied most of the charges against her.