kentucky-governor-scolds-young-adults-for-attending-a-‘coronavirus-party’

Twenty-somethings recently attended a “coronavirus party” in Kentucky and now one person has tested positive for the disease.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear scolded young adults for being irresponsible in attending such gatherings and said if they continue to do so, they are choosing to expose themselves to the coronavirus and to possibly spread it to vulnerable populations, according to The Louisville Courier-Journal.

“This is the part where I, the person that tells everybody to be calm, have to remain calm myself,” Beshear said at the news conference. “Anyone who goes to something like this may think that they are indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.”

“We are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and our grandparents,” Beshear added. “Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We ought to be much better than that.”

Beshear declined to name the infected person, say where the “coronavirus party” took place or reveal how many people attended the party. He did make clear, however, that this sort of thing should not happen again.

“This is one that makes me mad and it should make you mad,” Beshear said. “We should forgive that person, but no more of these anywhere, statewide, ever for any reason.”

“We all owe each other a duty to protect each other,” he added. “And we simply can’t have folks that are doing things like this.”

Beshear suggested that Kentucky residents instead spend this time following public health recommendations regarding social distancing. He also encouraged residents to make meals for those most in need and to donate medical supplies if they are in a position to do so.