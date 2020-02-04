kent-area-with-homes-20%-cheaper-than-tunbridge-wells-and-sevenoaks

Homeowners put off by Tunbridge Wells prices are turning to Canterbury instead.

Parts of Kent stand out as good value at a time when rail and road upgrades have slashed journey times to the capital.

Clever commuters are shifting their home search from the county’s expensive housing hotspots, such as Tunbridge Wells and Sevenoaks in west Kent, to east of the county where homes are typically 20 per cent cheaper.

The cathedral city of Canterbury, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is swinging into favour now that it has one-hour trains into St Pancras, making it an acceptable commute.

Property developers are building within the ancient walls, along the River Stour and on the city’s fringe.

Prices from £350,000: Art Deco-style homes in Canterbury’s new 750-home scheme

Saxon Fields is a 750-home scheme on 111 acres close to Canterbury centre.

Masterplanned by The Prince’s Trust, it is a new village in the making, with a GP surgery and community centre, office campus, shops, a cricket pitch, play areas, a nature reserve and allotments.

The first phase of Art Deco-style homes, with up to four bedrooms, cost from £350,000. Call Pentland Homes on 01227 490228.