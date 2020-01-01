kensington-palace-to-become-real-life-theatre-set-for-the-first-time-as-it-opens-its-doors-after-dark

The doors of Kensington Palace are to be thrown open after dark as the royal residence becomes the real-life set for an immersive theatre production for the first time.
The relationship between Queen Caroline and Lady Henrietta Howard is little known, but the fiercely smart and powerful women were embroiled in an extraordinary 18th century love triangle, their lives inextricably intertwined.
Theirs is a story that will be told in a unique way, behind palace doors in the magnificent Georgian state apartments once home to both women.
Lady Henrietta was in her late 20s when she embarked on an affair with the Prince of Wales, the future King George II, who spent three or four hours in her apartments every evening.
It was an arrangement that would last 16 years, freeing her from the clutches of her drunken husband and propelling her into the upper echelons of Georgian society.
Yet she was also the personal servant of his wife, Queen Caroline, who sanctioned the affair but grew increasingly jealous of her popularity, subjecting her charming and fiercely intelligent rival to ever more menial duties.
Their story will be told by Olivier award-nominated immersive theatre company Les Enfants Terribles, whose audiences will be granted access to Kensington Palace after hours for a month from February 28.
The United Queendom audience will be invited to a birthday being thrown for King George I before being split and given the choice of which woman to follow, gaining access to one side of the story.
Fiona Porritt, creative producer at Les Enfants, admitted that using Kensington Palace as a set involved a different approach.
“We usually build our own walls so we can drill holes for cabling and things but that won’t be happening,” she said.
“We’ve had to be creative and use theatrical elements such as lighting and music.”
The performance has 11 characters, each based on a real figure who roamed the court. It involves 14 rooms and production staff have just 90 minutes after the doors of the palace close to the public to transform it into their set.
Emilie Wiseman, head of arts and creative programming manager at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “Caroline and Henrietta really struggled but achieved enormously in a male-driven world so we wanted to enable a contemporary audience to hear their story.
“It was interesting to see how historical accounts were all male so there was plenty to challenge. We have given Les Enfants licence to challenge and reinterpret history to connect with these women.”
Ms Porritt said that as they researched their lives, it became quickly apparent that they were “two women who were far more interesting that the king.”
She added: “The further back in history, the more conservative, but these women were so flamboyant, so outrageous, so we are really going to go for it.
“They were so forward thinking, they were hanging out with Isaac Newton, Jonathan Swift, Alexander Pope. Queen Caroline was running the country – the King would go back to Germany and leave her in charge. There was a lot of respect for her.
“The production plays on the idea that some thought they had too much influence but others thought they did not have enough.”
James Seager, creative director of Les Enfants, said it was “incredibly exciting” to be let loose in the palace after closing time to re-introduce two women who have “such modern influences and parallels to the world we live in today.”
He added: “They refused to back down in a male dominated world, refused to be silenced and refused to bow to tradition.
“They changed the course of history re-defining the role of women at court, fundamentally changing palace life forever in the process. Their stories deserve to be heard and told and we’re looking forward to introducing them to new audiences. These women were ahead of their time but are also relevant to us today.”
Mr Seager said audiences were not passive anymore.
“They want to be the protagonist – at the forefront of their own adventure,” he said.
United Queendom is at Kensington Palace from February 28 until March 30