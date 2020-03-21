Kenny Rogers Dies: Country Music Icon Was 81

Posted by — March 21, 2020
Country music star Kenny Rogers died Friday night in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He was 81. According to a statement posted by his family on Twitter, the singer, songwriter, actor and producer passed away at 10: 25PM “peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”
Rogers, known for such hits as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” a duet with longtime friend and frequent collaborator a duet with Dolly Parton, and “Lucille, sold millions of records and won three Grammys during his decades-long career.
As an actor, he starred in the 1982 movie Six Pack and a number of popular TV movies such as The Gambler franchise, Christmas in America, and Coward of the County, all based on hit songs of his. He also served as host & narrator for the A&E historical series The Real West.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10: 25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT
