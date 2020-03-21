kenny-rogers,-country-music-icon,-is-dead-at-81

Kenny Rogers, the country music singer and actor, died Friday in Sandy Springs, Georgia at age 81. A statement from his family posted on Twitter read that Rogers “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.” Known for hits including “The Gambler,” “Lucille,” and “Islands in the Stream,” — one of many collaborations with friend Dolly Parton — the Country Music Hall of Famer sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and produced more than 120 hit singles. He won three Grammys.

In addition to singing, songwriting and producing, Rogers made an impression as an actor as well. Beginning in 1980, he starred in The Gambler franchise of Western TV movies, based on the persona crafted in his hit song, and in 1982, he starred in the movie Six Pack. He served as host & narrator for the A&E series The Real West, and had memorable guest roles on a number of hit shows including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Touched by an Angel andHow I Met Your Mother. Kenny RogersPhoto: Rogers