kenny-rogers:-10-essential-songs

Kenny Rogers holds a Grammy Award he received during presentation in Los Angles. Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has died at 81. A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on

There’s an alternate timeline where Lionel Richie decides to keep “Lady” for himself and it launches the Commodores singer’s solo career into the stratosphere. But in this one, Richie’s smoldering admission of desire and devotion went to a red-hot Rogers and became the crossover country singer’s biggest commercial success (plus Richie ending up doing fine for himself anyway). Built off a cascading minor-key piano melody, “Lady” is the ideal balance of Rogers’ tough and tender sides, his voice cracking in all the right places but never once sounding feeble or uncertain about confessing his feelings. It swells up to a lush, pillowy production of sighing strings and languid electric guitars — all satin sheets and flickering candlelight. This is, as the kids say, a big mood. J.F.

Rogers’ final country chart-topper was a late-career comeback in 1999 that arrived more than a decade after his previous Number One. Written by Jim Funk and Erik Hickenlooper, the story is well-suited for Rogers to tell: man tries to express his love with fancy material things, woman just wants him to say the words and do the little stuff, guy eventually figures it out and vows to stop holding all those feelings inside. Rogers is joined by the unlikely pairing of country singer Billy Dean and bluegrass star Alison Krauss, who provide the heavenly backing vocals on the simple, elegant recording. For a time, it gave the then 61-year-old Rogers a record as the oldest person to have a country Number One (Willie Nelson passed him later), putting an exclamation point on a career that stretched back to the late Fifties. J.F.