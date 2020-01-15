Home NEWS Kennedy wins an endorsement from Representative John Lewis, a civil rights icon

Kennedy wins an endorsement from Representative John Lewis, a civil rights icon

By
Mary Smith
-
5
0
kennedy-wins-an-endorsement-from-representative-john-lewis,-a-civil-rights-icon

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III picked up some notable endorsements from House colleagues in his primary race against Senator Edward J. Markey, gaining the backing of several high-profile Democrats, including the civil rights icon John Lewis.

“In the years that I have known Joe Kennedy I have seen him stand up and fight — time and again — for the suffering, the struggling, and the silenced,’’ said the 79-year-old Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who was a pivotal player in the civil rights movement.

“At a moment of profound national crisis, Joe offers our country the kind of powerful moral leadership it needs,’’ Lewis said. “He is a clear voice for justice and dignity in our rising generation of public servants. I am proud to endorse his run for the US Senate.’’

Close





Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here