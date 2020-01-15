kennedy-wins-an-endorsement-from-representative-john-lewis,-a-civil-rights-icon

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III picked up some notable endorsements from House colleagues in his primary race against Senator Edward J. Markey, gaining the backing of several high-profile Democrats, including the civil rights icon John Lewis.

“In the years that I have known Joe Kennedy I have seen him stand up and fight — time and again — for the suffering, the struggling, and the silenced,’’ said the 79-year-old Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who was a pivotal player in the civil rights movement.

“At a moment of profound national crisis, Joe offers our country the kind of powerful moral leadership it needs,’’ Lewis said. “He is a clear voice for justice and dignity in our rising generation of public servants. I am proud to endorse his run for the US Senate.’’