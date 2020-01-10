kendrick-perkins-called-kevin-durant-a-‘coward’-in-twitter-exchange

The Bruins defeated the Jets 5-4 on Thursday night. David Pastrnak led the way for Boston, scoring a hat trick.

There were plenty of options tonight, but @pastrnak96’s second of the game takes the crown as your @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MrOA1DApC5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 10, 2020

And the Celtics lost to the 76ers, 109-98. It was the team’s third straight defeat.

Both teams will be in action tomorrow at 7 p.m. The Celtics will face the Pelicans at home, while the Bruins will play the Islanders on the road.

Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant went back and forth on Twitter: On Thursday, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since being traded in the offseason. It was a moment that obviously garnered attention on SportsCenter.

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins — who also played for the Thunder from 2011-2015 — is now an ESPN pundit, and announced on Twitter that he was going to describe Westbrook as Oklahoma City’s best player ever.

He was met with disagreement from Celtics.com host Mark D’Amico:

He put together the best career within that organization, but he’s definitely not the best player to have ever put on a jersey for them. Cmon Perk! — Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 9, 2020

Perkins responded by noting that Kevin Durant, another former Thunder great, “left the door open.”

I think Russ walked right into the door called “Second Round of the Playoffs” – THREE STRAIGHT TIMES! — Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 9, 2020

After Perkins responded again, Durant himself jumped in to note some relevant stats regarding the Thunder’s “starting center” that year:

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

The back and forth continued:

pic.twitter.com/QHDltarMKG — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Eventually, Perkins said that Durant won a championship by taking the “coward way out.”

That’s fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Both Durant and Perkins won championships outside of Oklahoma City. Perkins was a member of the 2008 Celtics, while Durant won two titles with the Warriors after leaving the Thunder in the summer of 2016.

Trivia: David Pastrnak is currently on pace to score 64 goals this season, though the 23-year-old still has a ways to go. If he reached the 60-goal threshold, he would be just the second Czech player to do so. Who was the first?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for the Bruins during the 2013 season.

Newly introduced Giants head coach Joe Judge gave a nod to Bill Belichick:

“Don’t sit in a meeting and tell me what you don’t have in a player. … Tell me what they can do.” —New Giants head coach Joe Judge with a motivating message thanks to mentor Bill Belichick 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fU0yWldFe9 — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2020

The Revolution selected center back Henry Kessler with the sixth overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Thursday:

Quick 👀 at #NERevs 6th overall #SuperDraft Pick, Henry Kessler pic.twitter.com/uStLjWCzCo — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) January 9, 2020

The rare goalie goal:

GOALIE GOAL ALERT! 🚨pic.twitter.com/CNZtIBo8eQ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 10, 2020

On this day: In 1982, Joe Montana led the 49ers on a game-winning drive against the Cowboys in the NFC Championship game. The drive culminated with Montana throwing an iconic touchdown pass to a leaping Dwight Clark, which became simply known as “The Catch.”

In the crowd that day was four-year-old Tom Brady, who idolized both Montana and Clark.

It’s the Number 2️⃣ play on the “NFL 100 Greatest” list.

Remembering Dwight Clark and ‘The Catch’ ❤️💛#NFL100 Greatest Games list continues next week on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/NlimHmR6b8 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 21, 2019

Daily highlight: Chris Paul with the nutmeg.

That’s just rude, Mr. Paul. 😏 #nutmeg #havinghisway @CP3 | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/B3NEE9V9xU — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 10, 2020

Trivia answer: Jaromir Jagr