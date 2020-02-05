Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters front Burberry's new campaign

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner are among the supermodels starring in the latest fashion campaign for British brand Burberry.

The models all appears in the minimalist shoot, by noted photographers Inez and Vinoodh, alongside Benji Arvay, He Cong, Freja Beha Erichsen, Nozomu Ito, Reece Nelson, Tosin Olajire, Rianne van Rompaey and Mona Tougaard.

In one shot, Jenner poses on Gigi’s’s back, with the two wearing pastel-coloured dresses with feather detailing. Other images are set against a backdrop of Burberry’s signature colour, beige, with the models wearing matching outfits with bonnets.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid (Burberry)

Classic items from the brand, including bags and trench coats, feature in the campaign for the Spring/Summer collection.

Riccardo Tisci, who has been Burberry Chief Creative Officer since British designer Christopher Bailey left in 2018, said the collection celebrated the people who he’d been inspired by since taking on the role.

The Italian designer said: “I have been working for a few seasons to define a new identity and visual language for this house. This campaign feels like the beginning and I wanted to celebrate the men and women who represent Burberry – some who have been a long-standing part of my career and others who have started this Burberry journey with me. Together they capture the sophistication and attitude at the heart of the house today.”

Bella Hadid with two models (Burberry)

Bella Hadid has previously worked with Burberry, walking for the brand at London Fashion Week in 2019. Calling Tisci “a friend”, she said, “He took me under his high fashion wing when I was young and now to be able to work with him again for Burberry is a blessing. Ricky always brings the best energy to set. ”

“We are always laughing and it never feels like a work day with him. He always knows exactly what look is perfect for each girl and that is why he is the designer that he is. He knows how to bring out the best in all of us,” she continued.

“Gi and I always have the best time working together,” she said of her sister Gigi, “but we feel so lucky to be able to work in a space with Inez, Vinoodh and Riccardo.”

Kendall Jenner (Burberry)

Kendall Jenner also revealed Tisci and her famous family are “super close” and have known each other for a “very long time.” She said, “He has always treated me with such kindness, support and respect which is so special in this industry. Working with him is always so creative and fun. He has this raw passion, endless energy and creative references which are really infectious when you are on set.”

“Watching what he is doing with Burberry is incredible and it is a joy and privilege to be a part of the journey,” she finished.