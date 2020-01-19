kendall-jenner-and-on-off-flame-ben-simmons-reunite-in-new-york-after-‘spending-nye-together’

We’re gonna go out on a limb here and speculate that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons might be back together?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 24, was spotted grabbing lunch with the basketball player, 23, in New York on Sunday and they looked pretty cosy together.

They were seen chatting away inside the restaurant before leaving together in matching black hoodies because fashion.

Guys, they’re even dressing the same.

If that’s not the sign of a rekindled romance, we don’t know what is.

The couple – who broke things off last May – caught up after Ben’s team, the Philadelphia 76ers, played against the Knicks on Saturday night.

We had our suspicions about these two after they celebrated New Year’s Eve together months after reportedly ‘breaking up’.

The genetically-blessed pair were spotted leaving a rooftop party in Philadephia, in a video captured by TMZ.

The duo rocked up at around 11.30 and stayed for the big midnight moment, the publication claimed.

Aaaand just days before that, Kendall was reportedly seen watching Ben play in Philadelphia.

Oooo, it’s all adding up now, folks!

Kendall and Ben were first linked in March 2018, with the model confirming their romance on Ellen DeGeneres in 2019.

But things had apparently fizzled out by May, with sources telling People at the time: ‘The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.’

Awkwardly, Kendall’s interview with Vogue Australia emerged at the time of their split and featured the reality star hinting at marriage plans.

‘Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,’ she said.





