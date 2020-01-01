kendall-jenner-and-ben-simmons-‘spend-new-year’s-eve-together’-months-after-split

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons spent New Year’s Eve together and now we’re all wondering if it’s back on.

The model, 24, and basketball player, 23, were spotted leaving an NYE rooftop party in Philadephia, in a video captured by TMZ.

The duo – who broke things off in May 2019 after more than a year of dating – strolled into Attico restaurant, which Ben’s team the Philadelphia 76ers had rented out.

They rocked up at around 11.30 and stayed for the big midnight moment, the publication claimed.

Was it a case of friendly exes catching up or is there something more to it?

Oo, the mystery of it all.

Kendall and Ben were first linked in March 2018, with the reality star confirming their romance on Ellen DeGeneres in 2019.

But things had apparently fizzled out by May, with sources telling People at the time: ‘The relationship ran its course.

‘She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.’

Awkwardly, Kendall’s interview with Vogue Australia emerged at the time of their split and featured the Victoria’s Secret model hinting at marriage plans.

‘Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,’ she said.

During their split, Maya Jama apparently caught the eye of NBA player Ben.

The Radio 1 DJ was reportedly spotted at the Philadelphia 76ers’ game in November when she was in town for the People’s Choice Awards, which took place the night before his game.

Then Ben left a flirty comment under one of her racy Instagram posts. His mode of flirtation? The classic flame emoji, of course.

Sources claimed in December that the pair were ‘getting to know each other’.

An insider told The Sun: ‘Maya has not long been single, so she and Ben are taking time to get to know each other and see if there’s a real spark.’

Anyway the plot thickens, because by December, Kendall was reportedly seen watching Ben play in Philadelphia so now we’re confused.

If only Kendall would stop being so private and just tell us WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON.





