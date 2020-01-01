kelvin-fletcher-and-oti-mabuse-announce-exciting-news-after-strictly-win

Kelvin Fletcher has announced he’s teaming up with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Oti Mabuse for an exciting new event.

The pair, who won the series last month, will be dancing at a “very special event” with Imagine Cruising in New York in June this year.

Kelvin shared the news on Instagram and revealed they are offering fans a “holiday of a lifetime” in the Big Apple.

The post was captioned: “I’m very excited to announce that I will be teaming up with my dance partner again, @otimabuse for a very special event with Imagine Cruising in New York on the 13th June.

“This exclusive event is the start of a holiday of a lifetime which will see you fly to New York for three nights where you will join us for a dance extravaganza!

“We will lead you through a day of dancing, fine dining, glitz and glamour! Before you embark on a seven night full-board transatlantic cruise on board Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 back to Southampton.”

In a video, Oti said: “I’ve been teaching Kelvin all the moves but now, it’s your turn.

“Kelvin and I will be teaching you a very special routine.”

Fans were thrilled by the news and were delighted to see the pair back together.

One person said: “Fabulous would love that!”

Another wrote: “Wonderful to see you dancing again as I had wished,” while a third added: “Wow – that sounds absolutely amazing!!”

Last month, the pair became champions of Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Speaking about his win during an appearance on Heart Breakfast, Kelvin said: “It still feels quite surreal. I remember standing there Saturday night and just before they announced the winner I was thinking, ‘what am I doing here? This is just crazy.’

“It’s just been amazing. I think it will take a few days to sink in. I just feel so privileged to have been a part of the show in the first place and then to walk away with that famous Glitterball was just insane.”

During his time training for the show, Kelvin was forced to miss huge family occasions including his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Liz and his son Milo’s first birthday.

Meanwhile, following his win, Kelvin vowed to give up dancing as he wants to make a return to acting.

