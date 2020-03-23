Kelly Ripa Showed Off Her Gray Roots While Self Isolating at Home

Now that Kelly Ripa has treated her “acute Botox deficiency,” she has more pressing self-care problems on her hands, or head … Her roots.
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is currently self-isolating, sans hairdresser, and her uniformly blonde locks have taken the brunt. Ripa, 49, posted a photo of the top of her head on Sunday evening, pointing an arrow to a tiny swath of silvery roots — “Root watch week one,” she joked.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Gave a Million-Dollar Donation to the Coronavirus Cause

Other than closely monitoring the graying of her hair, Ripa has been spending her days in quarantine preparing to host Live from home, sharing thirst trap photos of her husband Mark Consuelos, and giving back to her community. She and Consuelos reportedly donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, which will be split between the New York Governor’s Office and WIN, an organization which runs 11 shelters for women and children across N.Y.C.

