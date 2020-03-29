kelly-ripa-pays-heartbreaking-tribute-to-john-callahan-following-his-passing-and-sends-his-ex-wife,-eva-larue-her-condolences

In the aftermath of the sad passing of her ‘All My Children’ castmate, John Callahan, Kelly Ripa took to social media to pay tribute to him as well as send her condolences to the actor’s former wife, Eva LaRue. Kelly, John, and Eva had known each other for actual decades since they were all co-stars on the show in the ‘90s.

John passed away at the age of only 66 and only hours after it was confirmed that he was no longer with us, Kelly took to her platform to address the extremely painful loss.

Since they had known one another for such a long time it was no surprise that Kelly’s letter that she posted on Instagram was so emotional and personal.

Alongside a pic of John and Eva when they were still expecting their now 18-year-old daughter Kaya, Kelly wrote in the caption: ‘Because there are no words, all I can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan. My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan.’

Soon after her touching and passionate message, Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos also reacted to the saddening death in the comment section of her post, writing: ‘RIP Johnny numbers. ‘There’s cash..-and then there’s cash, cash.’ JC.’

John played the character of Edmund Grey on All My Children for no less than 13 years and was a fan favorite.

He and Eva were married from 1996 to 2005 and shared only Kaya together, who was born in 2001.

The cause of death was apparently a really serious stroke that he suffered at his house in Palm Desert.

Eva also posted about his passing on her own platform, sharing a number of family moments in the form of throwback photos with the caption: ‘May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. You’re bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever.’



