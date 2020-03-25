kelly-ripa-is-discouraging-this-self-isolation-hair-trend

Kelly Ripa would like to bring a “pandemic trend” to you attention. It’s threatening the hair of millions.

On Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, taped from the co-hosts’ homes, the mother of three explained that self-isolation is causing people to take their hair into their own hands, and she’d like to warn against it.

“People are cutting their own bangs … they’re calling it a pandemic trend,” she said. “I’m not sure if I like the phrase pandemic trend, but they’re saying since [coronavirus] has taken hold of us, they’re cutting their hair out of boredom.”

But Ripa, a victim of at-home bang-cutting, had a theory about the true reason for the uptick: “People don’t cut their hair out of boredom, they cut their hair because they’re drunk and they think they know how to cut hair.”

“I know from where I speak,” she admitted. “I cut my bangs before the Daytime Emmys about 22 years ago and I’ve never gotten over it. People just tend to be on their ‘I cut my bangs’ glass of wine,” she continued. “They think, ‘You know what, I’ve always wanted bangs and now I’m going to do it.’”

So, what are these Daytime Emmys bangs she speaks of? Well, it seems likely that the incident actually occurred 21 years ago, in 1999. Ripa fashioned her self-made bangs into a classic piece-y late ‘90s updo, tiny clips and all.

Perceived beauty blunder aside, it looks like Ripa had a good night (and a cute date!).