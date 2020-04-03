kelly-ripa-found-the-most-versatile-spring-sweater

Kelly Ripa loves floral-print midis and maxis, especially from brands like Ganni, Faithful the Brand, Reformation, and IRO. But that doesn’t mean she’s always wearing the blooming motif — or dresses, for that matter. No, every now and then, the talk-show host switches up her on-screen style, opting for midi skirts and tops that are so well-coordinated, they could easily be mistaken for a dress.

On the March 9 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa wore the skirt trend that Katie Holmes is clearly loving, too (read: pleated skirts your grandma would certainly approve of) and a royal-blue knit that’s probably one of the more affordable pieces she’s donned on the show. Even better, it’s from one of Nordstrom’s in-house labels: Halogen.

The sleek, simple knit is great for tucking in thanks to its fitted, streamlined design. It’s made from a merino blend that’s cuddly yet lightweight — perfect for spring or your upcoming Zoom meetings — and easier to care for than your typical sweater. It offers warmth without the bulk, and best of all, it pairs just as well with your sweatpants (shh, we won’t tell anyone) as it does with your jeans or a skirt.

The Ripa-approved sweater already comes with a pretty reasonable price tag, normally retailing for $69, but right now it’s 50 percent off during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale. For $35, you can wear the same sweater Ripa wore on TV, which means it’s totally Zoom meeting-approved, too.

Shop Ripa’s sweater, plus other equally elegant finds from Halogen, below.

