kelly-osbourne-breaks-silence-on-‘sickening’-rumours-that-dad-ozzy-osbourne-is-on-his-‘deathbed’

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against rumours that her father and Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne is on his ‘deathbed’.

She called the rumours ‘sickening’, adding that sometimes the media made her sick for reporting such stories.

After suffering from a fall and dislodging metal rods in his back, Ozzy, 71, is thought to be in a lot of pain, with a source for Radar Online insisting that his days were numbered.

‘Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery!” an insider for Radar Online has said. ‘He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.’

Kelly has hit back at these reports, however, in an Instagram story. She has insisted that they aren’t true and that she had spent her New Year’s Day ‘laughing and hanging out with my dad.’

She posted: ‘It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the fk on this is utter bull sh*t.’

At the end of 2019, Ozzy had to postpone his European tour due to his neck injury. He announced this move in a funny video clip.

‘I’ve got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than my car,” Osbourne said in the clip. “I’m not dying, I am recovering: it’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would.’

Kelly, on the other hand, recently appeared on US TV show The Masked Singer, which is coming to UK screens this weekend.

Joel Dommett, who is due to present the UK version, told Metro.co.uk about his hopes for the upcoming show’s success.

‘It’s done really well in every country it’s been in, so I kind of hope that the English people love it as much as everyone else does,’ he said.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on January 4.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kelly Osbourne reveals father Ozzy Osbourne is ‘getting there’ following recent health issues

MORE: Kelly Osbourne reveals impact mental health toll of starring on reality TV as teenager (Exclusive)