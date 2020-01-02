kelly-marie-tran-admits-it-was-‘difficult’-filming-star-wars:-the-rise-of-skywalker-scenes-with-carrie-fisher

Kelly Marie Tran has revealed how hard the cast found it to film scenes for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker with the late Carrie Fisher.

The actor, 30, who plays Rose Tico in the film, admitted it was ‘challenging’ to film reactions to Carrie’s character of Princess Leia when she wasn’t actually there in physical form.

She told the Hollywood Reporter: ‘It’s one thing to sit there, look at that footage and try to react to it, but a lot of the big group scenes felt like they were puzzle pieces if that makes sense.

‘I think there were more reshoots on those scenes, specifically, to just try and make sure all of the performances matched up since she wasn’t physically there.’

Viewers criticised the lack of scenes Kelly was in in the movie, but Rise Of Skywalker co-writer Chris Terrio explained that it was due to the difference in quality of the footage of Carrie.

He explained: ‘One of the reasons that Rose has a few less scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie Fisher’s footage in the way we wanted to.

‘We thought we couldn’t leave Leia at the base without any of the principals who we love, so Leia and Rose were working together.

‘As the process evolved, a few scenes we’d written with Rose and Leia turned out to not meet the standard of photorealism that we’d hoped for. Those scenes, unfortunately, fell out of the film.

‘The last thing we were doing was deliberately trying to sideline Rose. We adore the character, and we adore Kelly – so much so that we anchored her with our favourite person in this galaxy, General Leia.’

Directors had used old footage of Carrie for the scenes after the actor died in 2016 at the age of 60. She had fallen ill on a flight and died in hospital after four days in intensive care.





