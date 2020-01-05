kelly-brook-opens-up-on-body-positivity-after-losing-two-stone:-‘appreciate-the-body-you’ve-got-now’

Kelly Brook says she’s now happy with her body after living a ‘nightmare’ with her weight gain.

The 40-year-old model admitted that growing older means her metabolism isn’t the way it used to be, but she now loves the body she’s in.

She told the Mirror that it is ‘much more fashionable for people to be kinder to themselves, to embrace their bodies and find an inner happiness and confidence’.

‘But I was unhappy,’ Kelly continued. ‘And I think if you’re unhappy at a certain size it’s fine to do something about it.

‘I crept up to a size 16 and a lot of my wardrobe didn’t fit me anymore. My bras didn’t fit me and it was just a nightmare.’

The star revealed she used to be able to eat what she wants, and assumes ageing added to her weight gain.

The One Big Happy star continued: ‘I can’t eat what I want. I used to be able to, but I hit 35 and my body completely changed. I was just putting on weight year after year.

‘I think it’s hormonal, your metabolism, getting older and not moving as much.

‘I was never used to being that big and I thought, “Well, maybe this is just my size now!”’

The former model said she is a ‘happy size 10-12’, adding: ‘I think even if I was a bit smaller I’d be happy and if I was a bit bigger I would too. I feel better in my clothes and I like to run and exercise.’

Kelly wants everyone to be happy in the body they have at the moment, as it will become the body that they want.

‘You accept it for what it is,’ she said. ‘I always say, “Appreciate the body you’ve got now because it’s the body you’ll want in 10 years”.

‘We can be so hard on ourselves, but 10 years from now we’ll be like, “What was I worried about? I looked so good then”.’

The model lost over four inches off her waist, and once admitted that boyfriend Jeremy Parisi once told her she looked like a ‘balloon’.

However, she then lost 15lbs and has no time for trolls and negativity.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kelly Brook squirms at mention of ex-boyfriend Jason Statham as she claims he was broke when they dated

MORE: Peter Crouch swears he’s not The Masked Singer’s tree but fans aren’t convinced





