kell-brook-vs-mark-deluca:-undercard,-prediction,-live-stream,-uk-start-time-and-betting-odds

Kell Brook fights for the first time in over a year this Saturday as he takes on Mark DeLuca back home in Sheffield.

The former IBF welterweight champion has endured a troubled career since back-to-back defeats to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr in 2016 and 2017 – having previously won all 36 of his professional bouts.

In the period since then where he has considered quitting the sport altogether, he has fought just twice – a second round KO win over Sergey Rabchenko before being taken the distance by unfancied opponent Michael Zerafa in December 2018.

The Zerafa performance was a desperately poor one by Brook’s high standards and the former world champion now must prove he is still deserving of a place at the top of the welterweight division.

Brook struggled to impresss against Zerafa. (Getty Images)

The 33-year-old has threatened to retire from the sport if he fails to get a win against ‘Bazooka’ DeLuca, who has just one defeat on his 25-fight record.

A statement-making win is needed.

Date, UK start time and venue

Brook vs DeLuca takes place at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Saturday 8 February.

Ringwalks for the main event of the evening are expected around 10pm GMT.

The undercard will be underway from 8pm.

(AFP/Getty Images)

TV channel and live stream

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Arena channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Betting odds | Provided by Betfair | Subject to change (UK and Ireland only)

Fight odds

Kell Brook to win: 1/25

Mark DeLuca to win: 10/1

Draw: 25/1

Brook vs DeLuca prediction

Brook hopes to one day earn a rematch with Spence – the man who took his IBF belt and has since added the WBC strap to his collection.

But he needs to put on a couple of impressive performances before those at the top of the welterweight division will consider him a serious threat again.

He should however have no issues starting that run this weekend.

Undercard

Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero

Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch

Eva Wahlstrom vs Terri Harper

Martin Ward vs Stewart Burt

Anthony Tomlinson vs Stewart Burt