kell-brook-vs-mark-deluca-fight-live:-stream-details,-uk-start-time,-boxing-updates-and-undercard-action

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca.

‘Special K’ makes his return to the ring tonight after a 14-month absence as he battles American Mark DeLuca in front of a hometown crowd in Sheffield.

Brook has fought just twice since back-to-back defeats to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, beating Sergey Rabchenko before producing an underwhelming display against Michael Zerafa.

2020-02-08T19:58:45.963Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca fight card in Sheffield.

Date, UK start time and venue

Brook vs DeLuca takes place at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Saturday 8 February.

The undercard will be underway from 8pm.

TV channel and live stream

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Arena channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Brook vs DeLuca prediction

Brook hopes to one day earn a rematch with Spence – the man who took his IBF belt and has since added the WBC strap to his collection.

But he needs to put on a couple of impressive performances before those at the top of the welterweight division will consider him a serious threat again.

Undercard

Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero

Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch

Eva Wahlstrom vs Terri Harper

Martin Ward vs Stewart Burt

Anthony Tomlinson vs Stewart Burt

